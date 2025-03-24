Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 24 Mar 2025, by -0.80 %. The stock closed at 1592.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1579.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1580 and closed at 1614.15, marking a notable increase. The stock reached a high of 1603.55 and a low of 1564.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 661,291.28 crore, Infosys continues to show resilience, trading well above its 52-week low of 1359.10, but below the 52-week high of 2006.80. The BSE volume recorded was 91,843 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:34 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1583.45 & a low of 1572.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11583.28Support 11572.38
Resistance 21588.82Support 21567.02
Resistance 31594.18Support 31561.48
24 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST Infosys Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:53 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys shares are currently down by 1.06%, trading at 1575.75, while its competitors like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and LTI Mindtree are experiencing gains today. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3586.06.60.184513.983457.351297446.18
Infosys1575.75-16.85-1.062006.81359.1654294.69
Hcl Technologies1571.654.00.262004.271230.86426493.17
Tech Mahindra1425.5515.51.11807.41163.7139537.91
Ltimindtree0.00.00.00.00.0133902.0
24 Mar 2025, 09:41 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 1.2%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Infosys suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1579.85, down -0.80% from yesterday's ₹1592.60

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1579.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1573.78 and 1613.18 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1573.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1613.18 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.36%, currently trading at 1598.30. Over the past year, Infosys shares have appreciated by 3.01%, reaching 1598.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, standing at 23350.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.8%
3 Months-15.92%
6 Months-16.43%
YTD-15.29%
1 Year3.01%
24 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11613.18Support 11573.78
Resistance 21628.07Support 21549.27
Resistance 31652.58Support 31534.38
24 Mar 2025, 08:34 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2100.0, 31.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1565.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141411
    Buy13131317
    Hold8999
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell3222
24 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8131 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 91 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1614.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1603.55 & 1564.15 yesterday to end at 1592.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

