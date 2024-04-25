Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 25 Apr 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 1441.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1431.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : The last day of Infosys saw an open price of 1443.15 and a close price of 1441.7. The high for the day was 1444.45, while the low was 1427.05. The market capitalization stood at 592731.2 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was at 1731 and the low was at 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 368271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11442.92Support 11425.67
Resistance 21452.23Support 21417.73
Resistance 31460.17Support 31408.42
25 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 12.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1211911
    Buy17141313
    Hold89109
    Sell4555
    Strong Sell1111
25 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10940 k

The trading volume yesterday was 57.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1441.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1444.45 & 1427.05 yesterday to end at 1441.7.the stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

