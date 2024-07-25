Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -0.37 %. The stock closed at 1836.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1830.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1828.9 and closed at 1836.95, with a high of 1840.55 and a low of 1820.2. The market capitalization was 758028.93 crore. The 52-week high was 1843 and the 52-week low was 1316.82. The BSE volume for Infosys was 355661 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11844.6Support 11821.85
Resistance 21854.85Support 21809.35
Resistance 31867.35Support 31799.1
25 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1870.0, 2.17% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10121212
    Buy15171717
    Hold13888
    Sell3444
    Strong Sell1111
25 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9962 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 355 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1836.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1840.55 & 1820.2 yesterday to end at 1830.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

