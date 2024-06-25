Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 1531.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1526.25 and closed at 1531.7. The high for the day was 1528.8 and the low was 1516.6. The market capitalization stood at 632400.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1721.29 and 1255.22 respectively. The BSE volume was 218485 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10814 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1531.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1528.8 & 1516.6 yesterday to end at 1531.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

