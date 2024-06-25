Infosys Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1526.25 and closed at ₹1531.7. The high for the day was ₹1528.8 and the low was ₹1516.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹632400.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1721.29 and ₹1255.22 respectively. The BSE volume was 218485 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 218 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1528.8 & ₹1516.6 yesterday to end at ₹1531.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.