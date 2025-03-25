Infosys Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1598.30 and closed at ₹1592.60, experiencing a high of ₹1606.55 and a low of ₹1572.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹661,125.19 crore. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 274,520 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 274 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1606.55 & ₹1572.55 yesterday to end at ₹1592.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend