Infosys Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 25 Mar 2025, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1592.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1592.20 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1598.30 and closed at 1592.60, experiencing a high of 1606.55 and a low of 1572.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 661,125.19 crore. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of 2006.80 and a low of 1359.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 274,520 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8471 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 274 k.

25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1592.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1606.55 & 1572.55 yesterday to end at 1592.20. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

