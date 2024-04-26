Infosys Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys opened at ₹1421.95 and closed at ₹1431.85 on the last day of trading. The stock's high for the day was ₹1444.5, and the low was ₹1420. The market capitalization of Infosys stood at ₹595,442.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731, and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 265,074 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹1442.10. Over the past year, Infosys shares have seen a significant gain of 17.18% to reach ₹1442.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.02% to reach 22570.35 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.35%
|3 Months
|-18.04%
|6 Months
|5.81%
|YTD
|-6.77%
|1 Year
|17.18%
The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1447.97
|Support 1
|1423.07
|Resistance 2
|1458.88
|Support 2
|1409.08
|Resistance 3
|1472.87
|Support 3
|1398.17
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 12.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|9
|11
|Buy
|17
|14
|13
|13
|Hold
|8
|9
|10
|9
|Sell
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 57.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1444.5 & ₹1420 yesterday to end at ₹1431.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!