Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1870 and closed at ₹1862.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1880.45 and a low of ₹1866.75. Infosys has a market capitalization of ₹777408.0 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1903 and a low of ₹1344.41. The trading volume on the BSE was 12,394 shares.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price varies between 1884.58 and 1877.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1877.83 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1884.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1886.2
|Support 1
|1878.6
|Resistance 2
|1889.3
|Support 2
|1874.1
|Resistance 3
|1893.8
|Support 3
|1871.0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.98%; Futures open interest increased by 0.88%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, accompanied by higher open interest in Infosys, indicates the potential for positive price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders might consider maintaining their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys stock traded between a low of ₹1866.75 and a high of ₹1888.35 today.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.04% lower than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, Infosys has experienced a -61.04% decrease in trading volume compared to the previous day, with its stock price trading at ₹1883, down by 1.11%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys reached a high of 1885.8 and a low of 1879.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1881.15 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders might consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 1878.4 and 1876.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1884.58
|Support 1
|1877.83
|Resistance 2
|1888.57
|Support 2
|1875.07
|Resistance 3
|1891.33
|Support 3
|1871.08
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1870.43
|10 Days
|1839.94
|20 Days
|1830.22
|50 Days
|1712.66
|100 Days
|1579.64
|300 Days
|1563.79
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1877.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1892.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1892.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -61.39% lower than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 61.39% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹1882.85, marking a decline of 1.1%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1890.82 and 1873.72 levels over the past hour. Traders might want to consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 1873.72 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1890.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1885.8
|Support 1
|1881.15
|Resistance 2
|1887.7
|Support 2
|1878.4
|Resistance 3
|1890.45
|Support 3
|1876.5
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1877.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1892.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1892.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys' share price has risen by 1.07% today, reaching ₹1882.2, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.63% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|4519.8
|55.8
|1.25
|4564.75
|3297.72
|1635303.2
|Infosys
|1882.2
|19.85
|1.07
|1903.0
|1344.41
|779221.51
|HCL Technologies
|1678.5
|15.3
|0.92
|1696.5
|1139.4
|455488.69
|LTI Mindtree
|5727.0
|80.15
|1.42
|6442.65
|4518.35
|169612.76
|Tech Mahindra
|1620.0
|20.65
|1.29
|1634.25
|1089.0
|142975.72
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 0.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -64.86% lower than yesterday
Infosys Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, Infosys had a trading volume that was 64.86% lower than the previous day, with its price at ₹1882.3, down by 1.07%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1862.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1880.45 & ₹1866.75 yesterday to end at ₹1876.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend