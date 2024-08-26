Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 1862.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1882.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1870 and closed at 1862.35. The stock reached a high of 1880.45 and a low of 1866.75. Infosys has a market capitalization of 777408.0 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 1903 and a low of 1344.41. The trading volume on the BSE was 12,394 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:33:48 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price varies between 1884.58 and 1877.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1877.83 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1884.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11886.2Support 11878.6
Resistance 21889.3Support 21874.1
Resistance 31893.8Support 31871.0
26 Aug 2024, 01:12:26 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.98%; Futures open interest increased by 0.88%

Infosys Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price, accompanied by higher open interest in Infosys, indicates the potential for positive price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders might consider maintaining their long positions.

26 Aug 2024, 01:02:32 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys stock traded between a low of 1866.75 and a high of 1888.35 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:45:52 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -61.04% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, Infosys has experienced a -61.04% decrease in trading volume compared to the previous day, with its stock price trading at 1883, down by 1.11%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:33:09 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys reached a high of 1885.8 and a low of 1879.05 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1881.15 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders might consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 1878.4 and 1876.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11884.58Support 11877.83
Resistance 21888.57Support 21875.07
Resistance 31891.33Support 31871.08
26 Aug 2024, 12:22:44 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1870.43
10 Days1839.94
20 Days1830.22
50 Days1712.66
100 Days1579.64
300 Days1563.79
26 Aug 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:13:42 PM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1882.75, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1862.35

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1877.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1892.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1892.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:47:51 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -61.39% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Infosys has seen a trading volume that is 61.39% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently at 1882.85, marking a decline of 1.1%. Both trading volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:33:01 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 1890.82 and 1873.72 levels over the past hour. Traders might want to consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 1873.72 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1890.82.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11885.8Support 11881.15
Resistance 21887.7Support 21878.4
Resistance 31890.45Support 31876.5
26 Aug 2024, 11:23:27 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys trading at ₹1882.85, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1862.35

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1877.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1892.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1892.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:13:36 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys' share price has risen by 1.07% today, reaching 1882.2, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.63% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services4519.855.81.254564.753297.721635303.2
Infosys1882.219.851.071903.01344.41779221.51
HCL Technologies1678.515.30.921696.51139.4455488.69
LTI Mindtree5727.080.151.426442.654518.35169612.76
Tech Mahindra1620.020.651.291634.251089.0142975.72
26 Aug 2024, 11:02:41 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 0.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101012
    Buy15151517
    Hold1313138
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0011
26 Aug 2024, 10:47:09 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -64.86% lower than yesterday

Infosys Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, Infosys had a trading volume that was 64.86% lower than the previous day, with its price at 1882.3, down by 1.07%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:23:25 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1862.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1880.45 & 1866.75 yesterday to end at 1876.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

