Infosys Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1924.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹1923.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1941.75 and a low of ₹1900.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹790,734.6 crore, Infosys remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹2006.8, while the low is ₹1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 225,966 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 10.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 225 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1941.75 & ₹1900.25 yesterday to end at ₹1909.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.