Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock on the rise: Trading positively today
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock on the rise: Trading positively today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 1825.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1861.55 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1821.65, reached a high of 1830.6, and closed at 1830.2. The low for the day was 1813.75. The market capitalization was recorded at 756020.17 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys stock is 1843, while the 52-week low is 1316.82. The BSE volume for the day was 93576 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:32:45 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1861.55, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹1825.35

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1861.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1851.57. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

26 Jul 2024, 09:21:06 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at 1842.75. Over the past year, Infosys shares have surged by 36.05% to reach 1842.75, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same time frame.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.8%
3 Months18.49%
6 Months9.95%
YTD18.94%
1 Year36.05%
26 Jul 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11832.67Support 11813.77
Resistance 21841.23Support 21803.43
Resistance 31851.57Support 31794.87
26 Jul 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1870.0, 2.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10121212
    Buy15171717
    Hold13888
    Sell3444
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jul 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10006 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 93 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:02:06 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1830.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1830.6 & 1813.75 yesterday to end at 1825.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

