Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock on the rise: Trading positively today

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1821.65, reached a high of ₹1830.6, and closed at ₹1830.2. The low for the day was ₹1813.75. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹756020.17 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys stock is ₹1843, while the 52-week low is ₹1316.82. The BSE volume for the day was 93576 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1861.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1851.57. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.95% and is currently trading at ₹1842.75. Over the past year, Infosys shares have surged by 36.05% to reach ₹1842.75, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same time frame.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.8%
|3 Months
|18.49%
|6 Months
|9.95%
|YTD
|18.94%
|1 Year
|36.05%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1832.67
|Support 1
|1813.77
|Resistance 2
|1841.23
|Support 2
|1803.43
|Resistance 3
|1851.57
|Support 3
|1794.87
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1870.0, 2.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|12
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|17
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 93 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1830.6 & ₹1813.75 yesterday to end at ₹1825.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend