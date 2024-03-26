Infosys Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Infosys stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -2.98 %. The stock closed at 1555.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1508.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1517.95, reached a high of ₹1529, and a low of ₹1497.65 before closing at ₹1555.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹624544.84 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 6022096.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:02:15 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1555.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Infosys on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6022096, with the closing price of ₹1555.2 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!