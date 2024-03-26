Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -2.98 %. The stock closed at 1555.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1508.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1517.95, reached a high of 1529, and a low of 1497.65 before closing at 1555.2. The market capitalization stood at 624544.84 crore with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys shares was 6022096.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1555.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Infosys on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6022096, with the closing price of 1555.2 per share.

