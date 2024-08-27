Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1870 and closed at ₹1862.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1888.35 and a low of ₹1866.75. Infosys has a market capitalization of ₹776993.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1903, while the 52-week low is ₹1344.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 120624 shares for Infosys.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1889.27
|Support 1
|1864.52
|Resistance 2
|1901.38
|Support 2
|1851.88
|Resistance 3
|1914.02
|Support 3
|1839.77
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 1.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1888.35 & ₹1866.75 yesterday to end at ₹1875.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend