Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 27 Dec 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1909.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1906.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1906 and closed slightly higher at 1909.3. The stock reached a high of 1920.9 and dipped to a low of 1902.5 during the day. With a market capitalization of 790,051.2 crore, Infosys continues to show resilience in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 2006.8, while the low is 1359.1. A total of 294,282 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11918.33Support 11900.88
Resistance 21927.77Support 21892.87
Resistance 31935.78Support 31883.43
27 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2115.0, 10.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy17171515
    Hold991013
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2220
27 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5298 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1909.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1920.9 & 1902.5 yesterday to end at 1906.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

