Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1865 and closed slightly lower at ₹1864.80. The stock reached a high of ₹1894.85 and a low of ₹1864.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹776,826.80 crore, Infosys continues to reflect strong performance, with a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 273,838 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2150.0, 14.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|11
|11
|Buy
|14
|14
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 273 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1894.85 & ₹1864.80 yesterday to end at ₹1875.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.