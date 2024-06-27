Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1540 and closed at ₹1541.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1548.95 and a low of ₹1535.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹638238.97 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1721.29 and the 52-week low was ₹1255.22. The BSE volume for Infosys was 182325 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.26% and is currently trading at ₹1537.30. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 21.13%, reaching ₹1537.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.94%
|3 Months
|-3.12%
|6 Months
|-1.13%
|YTD
|0.42%
|1 Year
|21.13%
At the AGM of Bengaluru-based Infosys Ltd, a third of the 21 retail shareholders present in the meeting sought clarity from company chairman Nandan Nilekani and chief executive officer Salil Parekh on GenAI's impact on the company.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/gen-ai-takes-centre-stage-at-agm-of-tcs-and-infosys-11719410391666.html
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1547.9
|Support 1
|1534.05
|Resistance 2
|1555.3
|Support 2
|1527.6
|Resistance 3
|1561.75
|Support 3
|1520.2
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1609.0, 4.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1548.95 & ₹1535.35 yesterday to end at ₹1541.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend