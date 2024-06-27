Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 27 Jun 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1541.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1541.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1540 and closed at 1541.3. The stock reached a high of 1548.95 and a low of 1535.35. The market capitalization stood at 638238.97 crore. The 52-week high was 1721.29 and the 52-week low was 1255.22. The BSE volume for Infosys was 182325 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.26% and is currently trading at 1537.30. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 21.13%, reaching 1537.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.94%
3 Months-3.12%
6 Months-1.13%
YTD0.42%
1 Year21.13%
27 Jun 2024, 09:02 AM IST Gen AI takes centre stage at AGM of TCS and Infosys

At the AGM of Bengaluru-based Infosys Ltd, a third of the 21 retail shareholders present in the meeting sought clarity from company chairman Nandan Nilekani and chief executive officer Salil Parekh on GenAI's impact on the company.

27 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11547.9Support 11534.05
Resistance 21555.3Support 21527.6
Resistance 31561.75Support 31520.2
27 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1609.0, 4.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212129
    Buy17171713
    Hold88810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10681 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.88% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 182 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1541.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1548.95 & 1535.35 yesterday to end at 1541.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

