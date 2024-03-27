Active Stocks
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1485.85, down -0.44% from yesterday's 1492.45
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at ₹1485.85, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

27 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 1492.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1485.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys closed at 1508.85 on the last trading day with an open price of 1497.85. The stock reached a high of 1507.75 and a low of 1488 during the trading session. Infosys has a market capitalization of 617,531.42 crore with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 222,382 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:32:59 PM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1485.85, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

Today, Infosys stock closed at 1485.85, which is a decrease of 0.44% from yesterday's closing price of 1492.45. The net change in the stock price was -6.6. Overall, Infosys stock saw a slight decline in value compared to the previous trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 06:15:02 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3850.0-27.1-0.74254.453056.141408734.78
Infosys1485.85-6.6-0.441731.01215.45614605.2
HCL Technologies1547.4-15.8-1.011696.51016.45419912.54
LTI Mindtree4926.55-47.8-0.966442.654130.3145730.66
Tech Mahindra1258.955.150.411416.0982.95110776.5
27 Mar 2024, 05:32:37 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1482 and a high of 1499 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:22:42 PM IST

Infosys March futures opened at 1498.1 as against previous close of 1495.6

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1483.2 with a bid price of 1483.8 and an offer price of 1484.15. The bid quantity is 800 and the offer quantity is 400. The open interest stands at 16,867,200. Investors can closely monitor these prices for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 03:15:04 PM IST

Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Infosys Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 1185.30, and the 52-week high price was 1733.00. This data shows the range of prices at which the stock has traded over the past year.

27 Mar 2024, 03:04:34 PM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1482.65, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at 1482.65 with a net change of -9.8 and a percent change of -0.66. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further market trends to make informed decisions.

27 Mar 2024, 02:42:29 PM IST

Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.3 (-68.67%) & 0.2 (-63.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of 1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 3.85 (-31.86%) & 14.1 (-1.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 02:31:08 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3864.0-13.1-0.344254.453056.141413857.45
Infosys1490.75-1.7-0.111731.01215.45616632.03
HCL Technologies1568.14.90.311696.51016.45425529.82
LTI Mindtree4917.95-56.4-1.136442.654130.3145476.27
Tech Mahindra1251.0-2.8-0.221416.0982.95110076.97
27 Mar 2024, 02:24:03 PM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1493.35, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

The current price of Infosys stock is 1493.35, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Infosys Shareholdings

27 Mar 2024, 02:12:45 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock reached a low of 1486.1 and a high of 1499. This shows a narrow trading range for the stock on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 02:03:14 PM IST

Infosys March futures opened at 1498.1 as against previous close of 1495.6

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1495 with a bid price of 1493.85 and an offer price of 1494.3. The offer quantity is 400 and bid quantity is also 400. The open interest for Infosys is at 17,346,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 01:42:12 PM IST

Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

27 Mar 2024, 01:40:58 PM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1494.45, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

The current price of Infosys stock is 1494.45, with a percent change of 0.13% and a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased.

Click here for Infosys Key Metrics

27 Mar 2024, 01:33:00 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1556.58
10 Days1589.36
20 Days1618.63
50 Days1645.25
100 Days1559.55
300 Days1474.14
27 Mar 2024, 01:20:02 PM IST

Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.85 (-55.42%) & 0.2 (-63.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of 1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 3.8 (-32.74%) & 12.25 (-14.63%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 01:11:20 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's low price for the day was 1486.1 while the high price reached 1499.

27 Mar 2024, 01:03:05 PM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1495.3, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

The current stock price of Infosys is 1495.3 with a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Infosys.

Click here for Infosys Board Meetings

27 Mar 2024, 12:52:45 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:40:46 PM IST

Infosys March futures opened at 1498.1 as against previous close of 1495.6

Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1494.7 with a bid price of 1493.3 and an offer price of 1493.65. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 16,679,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 12:31:47 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3869.0-8.1-0.214254.453056.141415686.98
Infosys1494.251.80.121731.01215.45618079.77
HCL Technologies1569.956.750.431696.51016.45426031.85
LTI Mindtree4965.05-9.3-0.196442.654130.3146869.52
Tech Mahindra1254.550.750.061416.0982.95110389.34
27 Mar 2024, 12:21:01 PM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1496.1, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

The current stock price of Infosys is 1496.1 with a net change of 3.65 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Infosys.

27 Mar 2024, 12:10:02 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock's low price for the day is 1486.1, and the high price is 1499.

27 Mar 2024, 12:01:50 PM IST

Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.85 (-55.42%) & 0.25 (-54.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 3.3 (-41.59%) & 10.9 (-24.04%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 11:51:07 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99109
Buy1313138
Hold10101014
Sell5556
Strong Sell1111
27 Mar 2024, 11:41:39 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1496, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

The current price of Infosys stock is 1496 with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 0.24. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased from the previous trading session.

27 Mar 2024, 11:32:48 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3884.457.350.194254.453056.141421340.21
Infosys1496.23.750.251731.01215.45618886.36
HCL Technologies1572.859.650.621696.51016.45426818.82
LTI Mindtree4971.4-2.95-0.066442.654130.3147057.35
Tech Mahindra1254.00.20.021416.0982.95110340.95
27 Mar 2024, 11:21:23 AM IST

Infosys March futures opened at 1498.1 as against previous close of 1495.6

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1498.6 with a bid price of 1499.75 and an offer price of 1499.95. The bid quantity is 800 and the offer quantity is 400. The open interest for Infosys is 16,595,600. This indicates strong trading activity and interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 11:12:37 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock reached a low of 1486.1 and a high of 1499 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:04:23 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1497.8, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is 1497.8 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 5.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.36% or 5.35.

27 Mar 2024, 10:42:55 AM IST

Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1600.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.5 (-39.76%) & 0.2 (-63.64%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of 1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 3.0 (-46.9%) & 9.8 (-31.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 10:31:08 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3887.09.90.264254.453056.141422273.27
Infosys1495.853.40.231731.01215.45618741.59
HCL Technologies1572.058.850.571696.51016.45426601.72
LTI Mindtree4969.8-4.55-0.096442.654130.3147010.02
Tech Mahindra1259.55.70.451416.0982.95110824.9
27 Mar 2024, 10:21:34 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1495.15, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

The current price of Infosys stock is 1495.15 with a net change of 2.7 and a percent change of 0.18. Overall, there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:11:58 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock reached a high of 1496.7 and a low of 1486.1 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:00:02 AM IST

Infosys March futures opened at 1498.1 as against previous close of 1495.6

Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1488 with a bid price of 1490.2 and an offer price of 1490.75. The bid quantity stands at 400 while the offer quantity is 1200. The open interest for Infosys is 16,388,400. This indicates a strong demand for the stock in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 09:51:38 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:43:12 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1487.5, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

Infosys stock is currently trading at 1487.5, with a net change of -4.95 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.86%
3 Months-4.83%
6 Months2.19%
YTD-3.26%
1 Year7.47%
27 Mar 2024, 09:00:06 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1492.45, down -1.09% from yesterday's ₹1508.85

The current stock price of Infosys is 1492.45, with a net change of -16.4 and a percent change of -1.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.

27 Mar 2024, 08:02:59 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1508.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys on the BSE had a volume of 222,382 shares with a closing price of 1508.85.

