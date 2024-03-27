Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1485.85, down -0.44% from yesterday's 1492.45

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys closed at ₹1508.85 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1497.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1507.75 and a low of ₹1488 during the trading session. Infosys has a market capitalization of ₹617,531.42 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 222,382 shares on that day.
Today, Infosys stock closed at ₹1485.85, which is a decrease of 0.44% from yesterday's closing price of ₹1492.45. The net change in the stock price was -6.6. Overall, Infosys stock saw a slight decline in value compared to the previous trading day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3850.0
|-27.1
|-0.7
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1408734.78
|Infosys
|1485.85
|-6.6
|-0.44
|1731.0
|1215.45
|614605.2
|HCL Technologies
|1547.4
|-15.8
|-1.01
|1696.5
|1016.45
|419912.54
|LTI Mindtree
|4926.55
|-47.8
|-0.96
|6442.65
|4130.3
|145730.66
|Tech Mahindra
|1258.95
|5.15
|0.41
|1416.0
|982.95
|110776.5
Infosys stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1482 and a high of ₹1499 on the current day.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1483.2 with a bid price of 1483.8 and an offer price of 1484.15. The bid quantity is 800 and the offer quantity is 400. The open interest stands at 16,867,200. Investors can closely monitor these prices for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Infosys Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 1185.30, and the 52-week high price was 1733.00. This data shows the range of prices at which the stock has traded over the past year.
The current data shows that Infosys stock is priced at ₹1482.65 with a net change of -9.8 and a percent change of -0.66. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should keep an eye on further market trends to make informed decisions.
Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.3 (-68.67%) & ₹0.2 (-63.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Mar 14:42 were at strike price of ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹3.85 (-31.86%) & ₹14.1 (-1.74%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3864.0
|-13.1
|-0.34
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1413857.45
|Infosys
|1490.75
|-1.7
|-0.11
|1731.0
|1215.45
|616632.03
|HCL Technologies
|1568.1
|4.9
|0.31
|1696.5
|1016.45
|425529.82
|LTI Mindtree
|4917.95
|-56.4
|-1.13
|6442.65
|4130.3
|145476.27
|Tech Mahindra
|1251.0
|-2.8
|-0.22
|1416.0
|982.95
|110076.97
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1493.35, with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Today, Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1486.1 and a high of ₹1499. This shows a narrow trading range for the stock on the current day.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1495 with a bid price of 1493.85 and an offer price of 1494.3. The offer quantity is 400 and bid quantity is also 400. The open interest for Infosys is at 17,346,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1494.45, with a percent change of 0.13% and a net change of 2. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1556.58
|10 Days
|1589.36
|20 Days
|1618.63
|50 Days
|1645.25
|100 Days
|1559.55
|300 Days
|1474.14
Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.85 (-55.42%) & ₹0.2 (-63.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Mar 13:20 were at strike price of ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹3.8 (-32.74%) & ₹12.25 (-14.63%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Infosys stock's low price for the day was ₹1486.1 while the high price reached ₹1499.
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1495.3 with a net change of 2.85 and a percent change of 0.19. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Infosys.
Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1494.7 with a bid price of 1493.3 and an offer price of 1493.65. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 400. The open interest for Infosys stands at 16,679,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3869.0
|-8.1
|-0.21
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1415686.98
|Infosys
|1494.25
|1.8
|0.12
|1731.0
|1215.45
|618079.77
|HCL Technologies
|1569.95
|6.75
|0.43
|1696.5
|1016.45
|426031.85
|LTI Mindtree
|4965.05
|-9.3
|-0.19
|6442.65
|4130.3
|146869.52
|Tech Mahindra
|1254.55
|0.75
|0.06
|1416.0
|982.95
|110389.34
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1496.1 with a net change of 3.65 and a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Infosys.
The Infosys stock's low price for the day is ₹1486.1, and the high price is ₹1499.
Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.85 (-55.42%) & ₹0.25 (-54.55%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹3.3 (-41.59%) & ₹10.9 (-24.04%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|14
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1496 with a net change of 3.55 and a percent change of 0.24. This suggests that the stock price has slightly increased from the previous trading session.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3884.45
|7.35
|0.19
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1421340.21
|Infosys
|1496.2
|3.75
|0.25
|1731.0
|1215.45
|618886.36
|HCL Technologies
|1572.85
|9.65
|0.62
|1696.5
|1016.45
|426818.82
|LTI Mindtree
|4971.4
|-2.95
|-0.06
|6442.65
|4130.3
|147057.35
|Tech Mahindra
|1254.0
|0.2
|0.02
|1416.0
|982.95
|110340.95
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1498.6 with a bid price of 1499.75 and an offer price of 1499.95. The bid quantity is 800 and the offer quantity is 400. The open interest for Infosys is 16,595,600. This indicates strong trading activity and interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1486.1 and a high of ₹1499 on the current day.
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1497.8 with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 5.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.36% or ₹5.35.
Top active call options for Infosys at 27 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1600.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.5 (-39.76%) & ₹0.2 (-63.64%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 27 Mar 10:42 were at strike price of ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹3.0 (-46.9%) & ₹9.8 (-31.71%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3887.0
|9.9
|0.26
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1422273.27
|Infosys
|1495.85
|3.4
|0.23
|1731.0
|1215.45
|618741.59
|HCL Technologies
|1572.05
|8.85
|0.57
|1696.5
|1016.45
|426601.72
|LTI Mindtree
|4969.8
|-4.55
|-0.09
|6442.65
|4130.3
|147010.02
|Tech Mahindra
|1259.5
|5.7
|0.45
|1416.0
|982.95
|110824.9
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1495.15 with a net change of 2.7 and a percent change of 0.18. Overall, there has been a slight increase in the stock price.
The Infosys stock reached a high of ₹1496.7 and a low of ₹1486.1 on the current trading day.
Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1488 with a bid price of 1490.2 and an offer price of 1490.75. The bid quantity stands at 400 while the offer quantity is 1200. The open interest for Infosys is 16,388,400. This indicates a strong demand for the stock in the market.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Infosys stock is currently trading at ₹1487.5, with a net change of -4.95 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.86%
|3 Months
|-4.83%
|6 Months
|2.19%
|YTD
|-3.26%
|1 Year
|7.47%
The current stock price of Infosys is ₹1492.45, with a net change of -16.4 and a percent change of -1.09. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price of Infosys.
On the last day of trading, Infosys on the BSE had a volume of 222,382 shares with a closing price of ₹1508.85.
