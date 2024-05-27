Infosys Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1471.75, reached a high of ₹1475.2, and a low of ₹1459.15 before closing at ₹1472.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹606,604.61 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1262.3. The BSE volume for the day was 367,838 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1474.25
|Support 1
|1462.0
|Resistance 2
|1481.0
|Support 2
|1456.5
|Resistance 3
|1486.5
|Support 3
|1449.75
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 10.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 222 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1475.2 & ₹1459.15 yesterday to end at ₹1472.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.