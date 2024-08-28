Infosys Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys opened at ₹1881.7 and closed at ₹1875.95 on the last trading day, with a high of ₹1902 and a low of ₹1874. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹787017.13 crore. The stock traded 130940 shares on the BSE. Infosys is nearing its 52-week high of ₹1903, significantly above its 52-week low of ₹1344.41.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1902 & ₹1874 yesterday to end at ₹1900.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend