Infosys Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 1875.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1900.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys opened at 1881.7 and closed at 1875.95 on the last trading day, with a high of 1902 and a low of 1874. The company's market capitalization stood at 787017.13 crore. The stock traded 130940 shares on the BSE. Infosys is nearing its 52-week high of 1903, significantly above its 52-week low of 1344.41.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5470 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1875.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1902 & 1874 yesterday to end at 1900.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

