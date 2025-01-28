Infosys Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1850 and closed at ₹1875.15, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1862.45 and a low of ₹1812.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹754,687.40 crore, Infosys continues to show resilience, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and above its low of ₹1359.10. The BSE volume recorded was 91,887 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1851.53
|Support 1
|1800.53
|Resistance 2
|1882.77
|Support 2
|1780.77
|Resistance 3
|1902.53
|Support 3
|1749.53
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2150.0, 17.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|11
|11
|Buy
|14
|14
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 93 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1862.45 & ₹1812.90 yesterday to end at ₹1824.40. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.