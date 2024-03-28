Active Stocks
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1498.8, up 0.99% from yesterday's 1484.1
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at ₹1498.8, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

26 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:33 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 0.99 %. The stock closed at 1484.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1498.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1495 and closed at 1492.45. The high for the day was 1499 and the low was 1482. The market capitalization stood at 615024.66 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 144263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:33:41 PM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys closed today at ₹1498.8, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

Today, Infosys stock closed at 1498.8 with a net change of 14.7 and a percent change of 0.99 compared to yesterday's closing price of 1484.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Infosys.

28 Mar 2024, 06:16:42 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3883.5546.051.24254.453056.141421010.89
Infosys1498.814.70.991731.01215.45619961.82
HCL Technologies1543.3-3.95-0.261696.51016.45418799.93
LTI Mindtree4936.157.40.156442.654130.3146014.63
Tech Mahindra1250.4-3.25-0.261416.0982.95110024.18
28 Mar 2024, 05:31:20 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1487.6 and a high of 1511.45.

28 Mar 2024, 03:23:54 PM IST

Infosys March futures opened at 1492.95 as against previous close of 1485.0

Infosys, a leading IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1498.25. The bid price is 1494.85, with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1495.4, with an offer quantity of 400. The stock has an open interest of 10379200. Investors can closely monitor these price levels and trading volumes for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:15:06 PM IST

Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Infosys Ltd stock has hit a 52-week low of 1185.30 and a high of 1733.00. This range represents the fluctuation in stock price over the past year, with the high point being significantly higher than the low point.

28 Mar 2024, 03:00:16 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1505, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is at 1505, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 20.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.41% or 20.9.

28 Mar 2024, 02:41:11 PM IST

Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.35 (-70.83%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 4.0 (-78.14%) & 0.2 (-96.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:30:01 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3909.071.51.864254.453056.141430323.18
Infosys1505.2521.151.431731.01215.45622629.79
HCL Technologies1556.59.250.61696.51016.45422381.97
LTI Mindtree4944.015.250.316442.654130.3146246.84
Tech Mahindra1258.855.20.411416.0982.95110767.7
28 Mar 2024, 02:20:13 PM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1506.1, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

The current price of Infosys stock is 1506.1 with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards Infosys.

28 Mar 2024, 02:10:08 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's low price for the day is 1487.6 and the high price is 1511.45.

28 Mar 2024, 02:03:21 PM IST

Infosys March futures opened at 1492.95 as against previous close of 1485.0

Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1504.6 with a bid price of 1501.45 and an offer price of 1501.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 800. The open interest for Infosys is at 10478000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:43:54 PM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1504.15, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is 1504.15, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 20.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Infosys.

Click here for Infosys Key Metrics

28 Mar 2024, 01:41:07 PM IST

Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

28 Mar 2024, 01:32:28 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1534.61
10 Days1578.66
20 Days1609.40
50 Days1645.20
100 Days1560.79
300 Days1474.98
28 Mar 2024, 01:21:11 PM IST

Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.4 (-66.67%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.95 (-83.88%) & 0.25 (-95.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:02:25 PM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1508.35, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

Infosys stock is currently priced at 1508.35, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 24.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.63% or 24.25.

Click here for Infosys Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 12:53:15 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:42:41 PM IST

Infosys March futures opened at 1492.95 as against previous close of 1485.0

Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1505. The bid price is 1502.0 and the offer price is 1502.5 with bid and offer quantities of 400 each. The stock has an open interest of 9792400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:32:51 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3898.160.61.584254.453056.141426334.81
Infosys1504.220.11.351731.01215.45622195.47
HCL Technologies1542.0-5.25-0.341696.51016.45418447.16
LTI Mindtree4942.9514.20.296442.654130.3146215.78
Tech Mahindra1257.13.450.281416.0982.95110613.72
28 Mar 2024, 12:24:32 PM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1505, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

The current price of Infosys stock is 1505 with a net change of 20.9 and a percent change of 1.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:10:06 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1487.6 and a high of 1509.9.

28 Mar 2024, 12:00:07 PM IST

Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (+0.0%) & 0.6 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.15 (-88.25%) & 0.6 (-89.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:50:36 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy99109
Buy1313138
Hold10101014
Sell5556
Strong Sell1111
28 Mar 2024, 11:40:55 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1508.9, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

The current price of Infosys stock is 1508.9, with a net change of 24.8 and a percent change of 1.67. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 11:31:08 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3895.558.01.514254.453056.141425383.46
Infosys1506.522.41.511731.01215.45623146.84
HCL Technologies1539.4-7.85-0.511696.51016.45417741.61
LTI Mindtree4932.353.60.076442.654130.3145902.23
Tech Mahindra1258.85.150.411416.0982.95110763.3
28 Mar 2024, 11:20:38 AM IST

Infosys March futures opened at 1492.95 as against previous close of 1485.0

Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1508.2 with a bid price of 1505.05 and an offer price of 1505.3. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 400. The open interest stands at 10,846,400. This data indicates strong market activity and interest in Infosys shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:10:01 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's price ranged between 1487.6 and 1509.9 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:03:48 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1507, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

The current price of Infosys stock is 1507, which represents a 1.54% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 22.9 points.

28 Mar 2024, 10:43:01 AM IST

Top active options for Infosys

Top active call options for Infosys at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of 1700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 0.05 (+0.0%) & 0.6 (-50.0%) respectively.

Top active put options for Infosys at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of 1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 6.05 (-66.94%) & 0.65 (-88.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:30:00 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3856.5519.050.54254.453056.141411131.46
Infosys1502.017.91.211731.01215.45621285.47
HCL Technologies1532.5-14.75-0.951696.51016.45415869.18
LTI Mindtree4910.0-18.75-0.386442.654130.3145241.1
Tech Mahindra1249.0-4.65-0.371416.0982.95109900.99
28 Mar 2024, 10:23:55 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1500.4, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

Today, the price of Infosys stock is 1500.4, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 16.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Infosys.

28 Mar 2024, 10:13:13 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's low price for the day was 1487.6 and the high price was 1505.

28 Mar 2024, 10:01:59 AM IST

Infosys March futures opened at 1492.95 as against previous close of 1485.0

Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1499.55 with a bid price of 1498.45 and an offer price of 1499.25. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 400 shares each. The open interest for Infosys stands at 9672400, indicating a high level of interest and activity in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:50:34 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:43:45 AM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1501.85, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

Infosys stock is currently priced at 1501.85 with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 17.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.97%
3 Months-6.55%
6 Months1.15%
YTD-3.83%
1 Year7.71%
28 Mar 2024, 09:00:02 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1485.85, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1492.45

The current price of Infosys stock is 1485.85 with a net change of -6.6 and a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:00:52 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1492.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 144,263 shares with a closing price of 1492.45.

