Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at ₹1498.8, up 0.99% from yesterday's ₹1484.1

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1495 and closed at ₹1492.45. The high for the day was ₹1499 and the low was ₹1482. The market capitalization stood at ₹615024.66 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 144263 shares.
Today, Infosys stock closed at ₹1498.8 with a net change of 14.7 and a percent change of 0.99 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1484.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price of Infosys.
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3883.55
|46.05
|1.2
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1421010.89
|Infosys
|1498.8
|14.7
|0.99
|1731.0
|1215.45
|619961.82
|HCL Technologies
|1543.3
|-3.95
|-0.26
|1696.5
|1016.45
|418799.93
|LTI Mindtree
|4936.15
|7.4
|0.15
|6442.65
|4130.3
|146014.63
|Tech Mahindra
|1250.4
|-3.25
|-0.26
|1416.0
|982.95
|110024.18
Infosys stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1487.6 and a high of ₹1511.45.
Infosys, a leading IT company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1498.25. The bid price is 1494.85, with a bid quantity of 400, while the offer price is 1495.4, with an offer quantity of 400. The stock has an open interest of 10379200. Investors can closely monitor these price levels and trading volumes for potential trading opportunities.
Infosys Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Infosys Ltd stock has hit a 52-week low of 1185.30 and a high of 1733.00. This range represents the fluctuation in stock price over the past year, with the high point being significantly higher than the low point.
The current data for Infosys stock shows that the price is at ₹1505, with a percent change of 1.41 and a net change of 20.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.41% or ₹20.9.
Top active call options for Infosys at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.35 (-70.83%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹4.0 (-78.14%) & ₹0.2 (-96.4%) respectively.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1506.1 with a percent change of 1.48 and a net change of 22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards Infosys.
Infosys stock's low price for the day is ₹1487.6 and the high price is ₹1511.45.
Infosys is currently trading at a spot price of 1504.6 with a bid price of 1501.45 and an offer price of 1501.9. The bid quantity and offer quantity both stand at 800. The open interest for Infosys is at 10478000.
The current data shows that the stock price of Infosys is ₹1504.15, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 20.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement in the market for Infosys.
Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1534.61
|10 Days
|1578.66
|20 Days
|1609.40
|50 Days
|1645.20
|100 Days
|1560.79
|300 Days
|1474.98
Top active call options for Infosys at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.4 (-66.67%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.95 (-83.88%) & ₹0.25 (-95.5%) respectively.
Infosys stock is currently priced at ₹1508.35, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 24.25. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with an increase of 1.63% or ₹24.25.
Infosys Live Updates
Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1505. The bid price is 1502.0 and the offer price is 1502.5 with bid and offer quantities of 400 each. The stock has an open interest of 9792400.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1505 with a net change of 20.9 and a percent change of 1.41. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Infosys stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1487.6 and a high of ₹1509.9.
Top active call options for Infosys at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (+0.0%) & ₹0.6 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 28 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹2.15 (-88.25%) & ₹0.6 (-89.19%) respectively.
Infosys share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|9
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|14
|Sell
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1508.9, with a net change of 24.8 and a percent change of 1.67. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in value.
Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1508.2 with a bid price of 1505.05 and an offer price of 1505.3. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 400. The open interest stands at 10,846,400. This data indicates strong market activity and interest in Infosys shares.
Infosys stock's price ranged between ₹1487.6 and ₹1509.9 on the current day.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1507, which represents a 1.54% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 22.9 points.
Top active call options for Infosys at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1700.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1520.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹0.05 (+0.0%) & ₹0.6 (-50.0%) respectively.
Top active put options for Infosys at 28 Mar 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1500.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1480.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹6.05 (-66.94%) & ₹0.65 (-88.29%) respectively.
Today, the price of Infosys stock is ₹1500.4, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 16.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market for Infosys.
Infosys stock's low price for the day was ₹1487.6 and the high price was ₹1505.
Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1499.55 with a bid price of 1498.45 and an offer price of 1499.25. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 400 shares each. The open interest for Infosys stands at 9672400, indicating a high level of interest and activity in the stock.
Infosys Live Updates
Infosys stock is currently priced at ₹1501.85 with a percent change of 1.2 and a net change of 17.75. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.97%
|3 Months
|-6.55%
|6 Months
|1.15%
|YTD
|-3.83%
|1 Year
|7.71%
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1485.85 with a net change of -6.6 and a percent change of -0.44. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1492.45 on last trading day
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 144,263 shares with a closing price of ₹1492.45.
