Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 1438.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1430.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys closed at 1438.4 on the last day with an open price of 1438.65. The high for the day was 1445.45 and the low was 1426.4. The market capitalization stands at 592027.47 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is 1731 and the low is 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 243145 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10940 k

The trading volume yesterday was 57.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 368 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1438.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1445.45 & 1426.4 yesterday to end at 1438.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.