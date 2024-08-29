Infosys Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1904.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹1900.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1950.2 and a low of ₹1896.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹803191.13 crore. Notably, the stock achieved a new 52-week high of ₹1903, with a 52-week low of ₹1344.41. The trading volume on the BSE was 336,061 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1960.17
|Support 1
|1906.57
|Resistance 2
|1982.38
|Support 2
|1875.18
|Resistance 3
|2013.77
|Support 3
|1852.97
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 2.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1950.2 & ₹1896.9 yesterday to end at ₹1939.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend