Infosys Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 29 Aug 2024, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 1900.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1939.2 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1904.5 and closed slightly lower at 1900.15. The stock reached a high of 1950.2 and a low of 1896.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 803191.13 crore. Notably, the stock achieved a new 52-week high of 1903, with a 52-week low of 1344.41. The trading volume on the BSE was 336,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11960.17Support 11906.57
Resistance 21982.38Support 21875.18
Resistance 32013.77Support 31852.97
29 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 2.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101012
    Buy15151517
    Hold1313138
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0011
29 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5470 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 130 k.

29 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1900.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1950.2 & 1896.9 yesterday to end at 1939.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

