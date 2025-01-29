Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 29 2025 09:07:13
  1. ITC share price
  2. 435.00 -0.06%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.15 0.35%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 732.35 0.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 305.00 0.48%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,237.30 0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 1822.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1831.95 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1822.30 and closed slightly lower at 1822.10. The stock reached a high of 1863 and a low matching the opening price at 1822.30. With a market capitalization of 757898.50 crore, Infosys continues to perform well, although it remains below its 52-week high of 2006.80 and above the 52-week low of 1359.10. The BSE volume recorded was 365,528 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:15:51 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys shares have increased by 1.21%, currently trading at 1851.30. Over the past year, the price of Infosys shares has risen by 11.07%, reaching 1851.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.61%
3 Months5.34%
6 Months-2.53%
YTD-2.67%
1 Year11.07%
29 Jan 2025, 08:50:50 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11853.47Support 11814.87
Resistance 21877.78Support 21800.58
Resistance 31892.07Support 31776.27
29 Jan 2025, 08:33:48 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2150.0, 17.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141111
    Buy14141715
    Hold99910
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
29 Jan 2025, 08:20:25 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6749 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 366 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:01:57 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1822.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1863 & 1822.30 yesterday to end at 1831.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue