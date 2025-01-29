Infosys Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1822.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹1822.10. The stock reached a high of ₹1863 and a low matching the opening price at ₹1822.30. With a market capitalization of ₹757898.50 crore, Infosys continues to perform well, although it remains below its 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and above the 52-week low of ₹1359.10. The BSE volume recorded was 365,528 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys shares have increased by 1.21%, currently trading at ₹1851.30. Over the past year, the price of Infosys shares has risen by 11.07%, reaching ₹1851.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.61%
|3 Months
|5.34%
|6 Months
|-2.53%
|YTD
|-2.67%
|1 Year
|11.07%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1853.47
|Support 1
|1814.87
|Resistance 2
|1877.78
|Support 2
|1800.58
|Resistance 3
|1892.07
|Support 3
|1776.27
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2150.0, 17.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|11
|11
|Buy
|14
|14
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 366 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1863 & ₹1822.30 yesterday to end at ₹1831.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.