Infosys Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 1825.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1878.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1824.5, reached a high of 1883, and a low of 1824.5, before closing at 1825.35. The market capitalization was 778137.29 crore, with a 52-week high of 1883 and a 52-week low of 1316.82. The BSE volume for Infosys was 756974 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9829 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.36% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 756 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1825.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1883 & 1824.5 yesterday to end at 1878.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

