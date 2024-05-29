Infosys Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1477 and closed at ₹1471.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1477 and a low of ₹1461. The market capitalization was ₹607,101.49 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1262.3. The BSE volume for the day was 368,764 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 10.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1477 & ₹1461 yesterday to end at ₹1471.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.