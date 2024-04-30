Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1421.1, down -0.97% from yesterday's 1435

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1432.8 and closed at ₹1430.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1439.75 and a low of ₹1428.4. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹594345.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 90788 shares traded.
Infosys has a 15.35% MF holding & 34.10% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 14.77% in december to 15.35% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.69% in december to 34.10% in march quarter.
Infosys had a ROE of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment value of 28.39% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 28.94% and 30.15% respectively.
Infosys has shown an EPS growth of 11.61% and a revenue growth of 15.22% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1536710.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 3.40% and a profit growth of 4.82% in the upcoming quarter 1.
The stock price of Infosys has dropped by 0.97% today to reach ₹1421.1, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Similarly, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3822.6
|-48.0
|-1.24
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1383050.14
|Infosys
|1421.1
|-13.9
|-0.97
|1731.0
|1239.0
|588328.39
|HCL Technologies
|1367.55
|-19.55
|-1.41
|1696.5
|1048.0
|371107.27
|LTI Mindtree
|4706.45
|-41.65
|-0.88
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139387.81
|Tech Mahindra
|1261.95
|-26.85
|-2.08
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111375.44
The Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1418.1 and a high of ₹1436.65 on the current trading day.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Infosys share price closed the day at ₹1421.1 - a 0.97% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1431.85 , 1443.7 , 1450.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1412.85 , 1405.7 , 1393.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Infosys traded until 3 PM is 38.91% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1421.1, representing a decrease of -0.97%. Volume traded is a significant metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1428.53 & second support of ₹1422.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1416.98. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1416.98 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1422.25
|10 Days
|1454.30
|20 Days
|1475.42
|50 Days
|1580.07
|100 Days
|1570.86
|300 Days
|1494.32
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
The volume of Infosys traded by 2 PM is 0.20% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹1429.7, showing a decrease of -0.37%. Volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.
Infosys reached a high of 1432.9 and a low of 1430.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1430.98 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1429.47 and 1428.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1432.67
|Support 1
|1430.47
|Resistance 2
|1433.88
|Support 2
|1429.48
|Resistance 3
|1434.87
|Support 3
|1428.27
Infosys share price is at ₹1431.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1428.53 and ₹1440.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1428.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1440.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Infosys traded by 1 PM is 6.87% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹1431.75, showing a decrease of -0.23%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 1434.72 and 1431.02 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1431.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1434.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1433.78
|Support 1
|1430.98
|Resistance 2
|1435.07
|Support 2
|1429.47
|Resistance 3
|1436.58
|Support 3
|1428.18
A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest for Infosys indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys stock hit a low of ₹1428.15 and a high of ₹1436.65 on the current trading day.
The volume of Infosys traded by 12 AM is 15.06% higher than the previous day, while the price was trading at ₹1431.75, showing a decrease of -0.23%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1432.65 and 1428.25 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1428.25 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1432.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1434.72
|Support 1
|1431.02
|Resistance 2
|1435.98
|Support 2
|1428.58
|Resistance 3
|1438.42
|Support 3
|1427.32
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1422.25
|10 Days
|1454.30
|20 Days
|1475.42
|50 Days
|1580.07
|100 Days
|1570.86
|300 Days
|1494.32
Infosys share price is at ₹1431.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1428.53 and ₹1440.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1428.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1440.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Infosys traded by 11 AM is 6.95% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1430.85, showing a slight decrease of -0.29%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1434.88 and 1428.63 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1428.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1434.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1432.65
|Support 1
|1428.25
|Resistance 2
|1434.8
|Support 2
|1426.0
|Resistance 3
|1437.05
|Support 3
|1423.85
Infosys share price is at ₹1429.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1428.53 and ₹1440.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1428.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1440.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Infosys traded by 10 AM is 5.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1431.35, showing a decrease of -0.25%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Infosys touched a high of 1436.3 & a low of 1430.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1434.88
|Support 1
|1428.63
|Resistance 2
|1438.72
|Support 2
|1426.22
|Resistance 3
|1441.13
|Support 3
|1422.38
A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Infosys, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys share price is at ₹1431.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1428.53 and ₹1440.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1428.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1440.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of Infosys has decreased by 0.14% and is currently trading at ₹1433.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have seen a 14.53% increase, reaching ₹1433.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.14%
|3 Months
|-16.56%
|6 Months
|4.19%
|YTD
|-7.01%
|1 Year
|14.53%
The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1440.08
|Support 1
|1428.53
|Resistance 2
|1445.72
|Support 2
|1422.62
|Resistance 3
|1451.63
|Support 3
|1416.98
The trading volume yesterday was 50.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1439.75 & ₹1428.4 yesterday to end at ₹1430.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
