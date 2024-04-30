Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1421.1, down -0.97% from yesterday's 1435

30 Apr 2024
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 1435 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1421.1 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1432.8 and closed at 1430.15. The stock reached a high of 1439.75 and a low of 1428.4. The market capitalization of Infosys was 594345.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 90788 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00 PM IST Infosys share price update : Shareholding information

Infosys has a 15.35% MF holding & 34.10% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 14.77% in december to 15.35% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 33.69% in december to 34.10% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:35 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Infosys had a ROE of 32.08% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment value of 28.39% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 28.94% and 30.15% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:06 PM IST Infosys share price Today : Financial performance

Infosys has shown an EPS growth of 11.61% and a revenue growth of 15.22% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company's revenue was 1536710.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 3.40% and a profit growth of 4.82% in the upcoming quarter 1.

30 Apr 2024, 06:33 PM IST Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 13.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212911
    Buy17161313
    Hold88109
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
30 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Infosys has dropped by 0.97% today to reach 1421.1, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Similarly, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3822.6-48.0-1.244254.453141.651383050.14
Infosys1421.1-13.9-0.971731.01239.0588328.39
HCL Technologies1367.55-19.55-1.411696.51048.0371107.27
LTI Mindtree4706.45-41.65-0.886442.654418.0139387.81
Tech Mahindra1261.95-26.85-2.081416.01021.5111375.44
30 Apr 2024, 05:31 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock reached a low of 1418.1 and a high of 1436.65 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:30 PM IST Infosys share price Today : Futures trading lower by -0.74%; Futures open interest increased by 3.72%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:51 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed today at ₹1421.1, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1435

Infosys share price closed the day at 1421.1 - a 0.97% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1431.85 , 1443.7 , 1450.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1412.85 , 1405.7 , 1393.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST Infosys share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 38.91% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded until 3 PM is 38.91% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1421.1, representing a decrease of -0.97%. Volume traded is a significant metric, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:31 PM IST Infosys Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:17 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1419.85, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1435

The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1428.53 & second support of 1422.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1416.98. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1416.98 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

30 Apr 2024, 03:01 PM IST Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1422.25
10 Days1454.30
20 Days1475.42
50 Days1580.07
100 Days1570.86
300 Days1494.32
30 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 02:45 PM IST Infosys share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 0.20% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded by 2 PM is 0.20% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 1429.7, showing a decrease of -0.37%. Volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal potential further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:37 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys reached a high of 1432.9 and a low of 1430.7 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1430.98 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1429.47 and 1428.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11432.67Support 11430.47
Resistance 21433.88Support 21429.48
Resistance 31434.87Support 31428.27
30 Apr 2024, 02:08 PM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1431.85, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1435

Infosys share price is at 1431.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1428.53 and 1440.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1428.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1440.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:52 PM IST Infosys share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 6.87% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded by 1 PM is 6.87% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 1431.75, showing a decrease of -0.23%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:33 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1434.72 and 1431.02 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1431.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1434.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11433.78Support 11430.98
Resistance 21435.07Support 21429.47
Resistance 31436.58Support 31428.18
30 Apr 2024, 01:21 PM IST Slone Infosystems IPO: Price band, issue size, key dates, other details

Slone Infosystems IPO price set at 79 per share with a lot size of 1,600 shares. The company offers IT hardware solutions and services in India. Profit after tax rose by 94.88% between March 2022 and March 2023.

https://www.livemint.com/market/ipo/slone-infosystems-ipo-price-band-issue-size-key-dates-other-details-11714460171266.html

30 Apr 2024, 01:15 PM IST Infosys share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 2.08%

A decrease in futures price coupled with an increase in open interest for Infosys indicates the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:02 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock hit a low of 1428.15 and a high of 1436.65 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.06% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded by 12 AM is 15.06% higher than the previous day, while the price was trading at 1431.75, showing a decrease of -0.23%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:39 PM IST Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1432.65 and 1428.25 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 1428.25 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1432.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11434.72Support 11431.02
Resistance 21435.98Support 21428.58
Resistance 31438.42Support 31427.32
30 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1422.25
10 Days1454.30
20 Days1475.42
50 Days1580.07
100 Days1570.86
300 Days1494.32
30 Apr 2024, 12:18 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1431.6, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1435

Infosys share price is at 1431.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1428.53 and 1440.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1428.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1440.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:45 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 6.95% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded by 11 AM is 6.95% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1430.85, showing a slight decrease of -0.29%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 11:35 AM IST Infosys share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1434.88 and 1428.63 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1428.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1434.88.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11432.65Support 11428.25
Resistance 21434.8Support 21426.0
Resistance 31437.05Support 31423.85
30 Apr 2024, 11:23 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1429.85, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1435

Infosys share price is at 1429.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1428.53 and 1440.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1428.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1440.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:13 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Infosys' stock price has dropped by 0.38% to reach 1429.5, in line with the decrease seen in its industry counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, both the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also fallen by 0.44% and 0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3857.0-13.6-0.354254.453141.651395496.36
Infosys1429.5-5.5-0.381731.01239.0591805.94
HCL Technologies1376.35-10.75-0.771696.51048.0373495.3
LTI Mindtree4739.0-9.1-0.196442.654418.0140351.82
Tech Mahindra1265.8-23.0-1.781416.01021.5111715.22
30 Apr 2024, 10:51 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 5.47% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded by 10 AM is 5.47% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1431.35, showing a decrease of -0.25%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:34 AM IST Infosys share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys touched a high of 1436.3 & a low of 1430.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11434.88Support 11428.63
Resistance 21438.72Support 21426.22
Resistance 31441.13Support 31422.38
30 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Infosys stock price dropped by 0.03% to 1434.5, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Tata Consultancy Services and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas HCL Technologies and LTI Mindtree are seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.29% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3866.35-4.25-0.114254.453141.651398879.27
Infosys1434.5-0.5-0.031731.01239.0593875.92
HCL Technologies1390.02.90.211696.51048.0377199.45
LTI Mindtree4772.023.90.56442.654418.0141329.16
Tech Mahindra1283.15-5.65-0.441416.01021.5113246.48
30 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.37%

A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Infosys, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1431.6, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1435

Infosys share price is at 1431.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1428.53 and 1440.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1428.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1440.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of Infosys has decreased by 0.14% and is currently trading at 1433.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have seen a 14.53% increase, reaching 1433.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.14%
3 Months-16.56%
6 Months4.19%
YTD-7.01%
1 Year14.53%
30 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11440.08Support 11428.53
Resistance 21445.72Support 21422.62
Resistance 31451.63Support 31416.98
30 Apr 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10396 k

The trading volume yesterday was 50.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 90 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:06 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1430.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1439.75 & 1428.4 yesterday to end at 1430.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.