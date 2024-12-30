Infosys Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1915.95 and closed at ₹1906.20, reflecting a decrease in value. The stock reached a high of ₹1924 and a low of ₹1904 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹790051.2 crore, Infosys has a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The BSE recorded a volume of 299,022 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1925.7
|Support 1
|1905.45
|Resistance 2
|1935.05
|Support 2
|1894.55
|Resistance 3
|1945.95
|Support 3
|1885.2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 10.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|13
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 299 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1924 & ₹1904 yesterday to end at ₹1916.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.