Infosys Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1838.55 and closed at ₹1829.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1888 and a low of ₹1838.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹779,230.30 crore, Infosys has a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 220,194 shares, reflecting active market participation.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2150.0, 14.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|11
|11
|Buy
|14
|14
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 220 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1888 & ₹1838.55 yesterday to end at ₹1880.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.