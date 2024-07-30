Infosys Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1885.05, closed at ₹1878.75, with a high of ₹1903 and a low of ₹1864.15. The market capitalization was ₹775,465.84 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1883 and the 52-week low was ₹1316.82. The BSE volume for Infosys was 82,954 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1894.6
|Support 1
|1855.6
|Resistance 2
|1918.3
|Support 2
|1840.3
|Resistance 3
|1933.6
|Support 3
|1816.6
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1870.0, 0.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|16
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|11
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 82 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1903 & ₹1864.15 yesterday to end at ₹1872.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend