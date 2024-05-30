Infosys Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1469.95, reached a high of ₹1469.95 and a low of ₹1448.7, before closing at ₹1466.2. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹601056.15 crore. The 52-week high and low for Infosys were ₹1731 and ₹1262.3 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys on that day was 206028 shares.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1461.13
|Support 1
|1445.63
|Resistance 2
|1471.07
|Support 2
|1440.07
|Resistance 3
|1476.63
|Support 3
|1430.13
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 11.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 206 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1469.95 & ₹1448.7 yesterday to end at ₹1466.2. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.