Infosys Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 1916.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1909.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1916 and closed slightly higher at 1916.55. The stock reached a high of 1916 and a low of 1886.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 793,924 crore, Infosys remains a significant player in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 2006.8 and a low of 1359.1, with a BSE volume of 223,405 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1916.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1916 & 1886.45 yesterday to end at 1909.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

