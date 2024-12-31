Infosys Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1916 and closed slightly higher at ₹1916.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1916 and a low of ₹1886.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹793,924 crore, Infosys remains a significant player in the market. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and a low of ₹1359.1, with a BSE volume of 223,405 shares traded.
31 Dec 2024
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1916 & ₹1886.45 yesterday to end at ₹1909.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.