Infosys Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1878.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹1880.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1885.95 and a low of ₹1844.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹770,407.60 crore, Infosys continues to show resilience, trading within a 52-week range of ₹1359.10 to ₹2006.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 98,815 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1884.13
|Support 1
|1840.93
|Resistance 2
|1907.27
|Support 2
|1820.87
|Resistance 3
|1927.33
|Support 3
|1797.73
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2150.0, 15.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|14
|14
|11
|11
|Buy
|14
|14
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|8
|10
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1885.95 & ₹1844.95 yesterday to end at ₹1859.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.