Infosys Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2025, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 1880.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1859.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1878.95 and closed slightly higher at 1880.85. The stock reached a high of 1885.95 and a low of 1844.95 during the day. With a market capitalization of 770,407.60 crore, Infosys continues to show resilience, trading within a 52-week range of 1359.10 to 2006.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 98,815 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11884.13Support 11840.93
Resistance 21907.27Support 21820.87
Resistance 31927.33Support 31797.73
31 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2150.0, 15.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy14141111
    Buy14141715
    Hold99810
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2222
31 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6922 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.

31 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1880.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1885.95 & 1844.95 yesterday to end at 1859.85. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

