Infosys Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1872.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1877 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1867.25 and closed at 1872.3. The stock reached a high of 1879.9 and a low of 1860. The market capitalization stood at 777,428.71 crore. The 52-week high was 1903 and the low was 1326.32. The BSE volume for Infosys was 129,390 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.32% and is currently trading at 1883.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 39.24% to reach 1883.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.19%
3 Months21.51%
6 Months14.31%
YTD22.35%
1 Year39.24%
31 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11884.1Support 11865.4
Resistance 21890.75Support 21853.35
Resistance 31902.8Support 31846.7
31 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1870.0, 0.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101212
    Buy15151717
    Hold131288
    Sell3444
    Strong Sell1111
31 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9400 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1872.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1879.9 & 1860 yesterday to end at 1877. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

