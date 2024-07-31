Infosys Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1867.25 and closed at ₹1872.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1879.9 and a low of ₹1860. The market capitalization stood at ₹777,428.71 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1903 and the low was ₹1326.32. The BSE volume for Infosys was 129,390 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.32% and is currently trading at ₹1883.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 39.24% to reach ₹1883.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.84% to 24857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.19%
|3 Months
|21.51%
|6 Months
|14.31%
|YTD
|22.35%
|1 Year
|39.24%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1884.1
|Support 1
|1865.4
|Resistance 2
|1890.75
|Support 2
|1853.35
|Resistance 3
|1902.8
|Support 3
|1846.7
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1870.0, 0.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|12
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 69.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 129 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1879.9 & ₹1860 yesterday to end at ₹1877. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend