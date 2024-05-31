Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Drops as Investors React to Company News

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys had a positive trading day with an open price of ₹1447.95 and a close price of ₹1451.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1449.9 and a low of ₹1421.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹590,352.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1731 and ₹1262.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 515,228 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1414, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1417.75
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1415.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1404.3. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1404.3 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Infosys has decreased by 0.69% and is currently trading at ₹1408.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have increased by 8.28% to ₹1408.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.05%
|3 Months
|-16.32%
|6 Months
|-1.9%
|YTD
|-7.48%
|1 Year
|8.28%
Dividend stocks: Infosys, JSW Energy, Havells, Muthoot Finance among 11 stocks to trade ex-dividend on May 31
Infosys had declared a final dividend of ₹20.00 per equity share and a special dividend of ₹8.00 per equity share
/market/stock-market-news/dividend-stocks-infosys-jsw-energy-havells-muthoot-finance-among-11-stocks-to-trade-ex-dividend-today-11717064671869.html
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1443.65
|Support 1
|1415.35
|Resistance 2
|1460.9
|Support 2
|1404.3
|Resistance 3
|1471.95
|Support 3
|1387.05
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 13.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6650 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 515 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1451.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1449.9 & ₹1421.7 yesterday to end at ₹1451.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend