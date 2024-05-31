Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Drops as Investors React to Company News

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 1417.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1414 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys had a positive trading day with an open price of 1447.95 and a close price of 1451.6. The stock reached a high of 1449.9 and a low of 1421.7. The market capitalization stood at 590,352.58 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1731 and 1262.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 515,228 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1414, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹1417.75

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1415.35 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1404.3. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1404.3 then there can be further negative price movement.

31 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Infosys has decreased by 0.69% and is currently trading at 1408.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have increased by 8.28% to 1408.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.05%
3 Months-16.32%
6 Months-1.9%
YTD-7.48%
1 Year8.28%
31 May 2024, 09:04 AM IST Dividend stocks: Infosys, JSW Energy, Havells, Muthoot Finance among 11 stocks to trade ex-dividend on May 31

Infosys had declared a final dividend of 20.00 per equity share and a special dividend of 8.00 per equity share

31 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11443.65Support 11415.35
Resistance 21460.9Support 21404.3
Resistance 31471.95Support 31387.05
31 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 13.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121210
    Buy17171713
    Hold88810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
31 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6650 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 515 k.

31 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1451.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1449.9 & 1421.7 yesterday to end at 1451.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

