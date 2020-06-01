Market LIVE: Unlock 1.0 euphoria lifts Sensex by 900 points; Banks, Metals rally

Maruti Suzuki sales in May 2020 Maruti Suzuki posted total sales of 18,539 units in May 2020 (including 13,865 units in Domestic market and sales of 23 units to other OEM). India's largest carmaker had reported zero sales in April due to covid induced nationwide lockdown.

Escorts reports 3.4% fall in tractor sales in May arm equipment and engineering major Escorts on Monday reported a 3.4 per cent decline in total tractor sales at 6,594 units in May. The company had sold a total of 6,827 units in the same month last year, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories slips 1.4% The company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from US FDA for its API Srikakulam Plant (SEZ), Andhra Pradesh, indicating that the inspection is closed.

HCL Technologies up 2.7% IT major HCL Technologies on Friday announced its intent to acquire Cisco's Self-Optimising Network (SON) technology for about USD 50 million ( around ₹377.93 crore). The target entity is an asset carve-out of the product and services business that comprises the SON from Cisco Systems Inc, HCL said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Power up 7% The company’s board will consider a proposal to delist its entire equity shares from the BSE and NSE in its meeting scheduled on Wednesday. "...meeting of board of directors of Adani Power Ltd to be held on June 03, 2020 to consider the proposal for voluntary delisting of the equity shares of the company received from Adani Properties Private Ltd and related matters incidental thereto," Adani Power said in a regulatory filing.

IDBI Bank up 20% After being in the red for 13 consecutive quarters, IDBI Bank reported a profit after tax of ₹135 crore in the quarter ended March 31, helped by higher interest income. The lender had reported a net loss of ₹4,918 crore in the same quarter last year. In value terms, 66% of retail borrowers and 97% of MSME and agriculture borrowers have availed the moratorium. It had set aside ₹247 crore for coronavirus related provisions as mandated by the RBI.

Yes Bank up 1.7% The private sector lender has acquired over 24% stake in Dish TV India following invocation of pledged shares due to debt default by the DTH service provider and other group firms.

Kotak Mahindra Bank up 3% The private lender has raised ₹7,442.5 crore through a qualified institutional placement of shares. The bank on Saturday issued 6.5 crore shares at a price of ₹1,145 per share to the buyers to raise the money which will buffer its capital reserves, it said in a regulatory filing.

Market opening Indian stocks saw a firm opening on Monday as the government unveiled 'Unlock 1.0' phase with a focus to revive the economy and eased lockdown restrictions in some parts of the country. At 9:22 am, Sensex jumped 800 points or 2.5% to 33,224 while Nifty climbed 234.05 points or 2.44% to 9,814.35. Of 30 Sensex shares, 29 were in the green. Axis Bank, Tata steel and HDFC Bank, surging 4-5% were top gainers on the 30-share barometer while Sun Pharma was the only laggard.

Market pre-opening Indian benchmark indices were in the green in pre-opening trade on Monday. At 9:04 am, Sensex jumped 447 points or 1.4% to 32,871 while Nifty advanced 152 points or 1.6% to 9,732.

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs to meet today at 11:30 am The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs meeting will be held on Monday at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. This meeting assumes significance as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1".

Markets may see relief rally in June as lockdown partially eases As nationwide lockdown eases partially in June, stock markets will focus on reopening of economy while pace at which demand is restored to normalcy will be critical. Analysts feel that there could be some relief rally in stock markets but quarterly results and management commentaries post March quarter results may keep volatility high. (Full report)

Market at close on Friday After opening in the red, Indian equities recovered in the second half of the trading session and ended the week on a positive note, led by pharma and FMCG stocks, with names such as Sun Pharmaceutical, Dr Reddy's and ITC gaining the most. Wipro was among the top Nifty performers even as the IT index was under pressure due to heavyweights, TCS and Infosys. While Sensex rose 223.51 points, or 0.7%, to 32,424.10, Nifty 50 closed up 90.20 points, or 0.9%, at 9,580.30.

Asian shares hit three-month highs Asian shares pushed to three-month highs on Monday as progress on opening up economies helped offset jitters over riots in US cities and unease over Washington's power struggle with Beijing.

Australia ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.8%. Shanghai SE Composite Index jumped 1.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 3.4%. Singapore's SGX Nifty was up nearly 2%.