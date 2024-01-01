Hello User
INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went down today, 01 Jan 2024, by -5.24 %. The stock closed at 545.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 516.6 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of INNOVA CAPTAB was 456.1, and the close price was 448. The stock had a high of 547.3 and a low of 452 during the day. The market capitalization of INNOVA CAPTAB is 2616.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 547.3, and the 52-week low is 452. The BSE volume for the day was 2,937,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price update :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹516.6, down -5.24% from yesterday's ₹545.15

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 516.6, with a percent change of -5.24% and a net change of -28.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 5.24% and has lost 28.55 points. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in value.

01 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-99999.99%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
01 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹545.15, up 21.69% from yesterday's ₹448

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 545.15. There has been a 21.69% percent change, with a net change of 97.15.

01 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹448 on last trading day

In the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,937,552. The closing price for the day was 448.

