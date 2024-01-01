INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB stocks plummet in trading today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of INNOVA CAPTAB was ₹456.1, and the close price was ₹448. The stock had a high of ₹547.3 and a low of ₹452 during the day. The market capitalization of INNOVA CAPTAB is ₹2616.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹547.3, and the 52-week low is ₹452. The BSE volume for the day was 2,937,552 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is ₹516.6, with a percent change of -5.24% and a net change of -28.55. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 5.24% and has lost 28.55 points. This information suggests that the stock is experiencing a decline in value.
The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is ₹545.15. There has been a 21.69% percent change, with a net change of ₹97.15.
In the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,937,552. The closing price for the day was ₹448.
