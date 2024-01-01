INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB stocks plummet in trading today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of INNOVA CAPTAB was ₹456.1, and the close price was ₹448. The stock had a high of ₹547.3 and a low of ₹452 during the day. The market capitalization of INNOVA CAPTAB is ₹2616.72 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹547.3, and the 52-week low is ₹452. The BSE volume for the day was 2,937,552 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.