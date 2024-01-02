Hello User
INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 530.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 526.15 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : The last day of INNOVA CAPTAB saw an open price of 535.5 and a close price of 545.15. The stock reached a high of 548.6 and a low of 505.95. The market capitalization of INNOVA CAPTAB is currently 2545.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 547.3 and the 52-week low is 452. The BSE volume for the day was 326,133 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹526.15, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹530.4

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 526.15. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.25, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

02 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹545.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for INNOVA CAPTAB on the BSE was 326,133 shares. The closing price for the stock was 545.15.

