INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 6.6 %. The stock closed at 530.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 565.4 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day, INNOVA CAPTAB opened at 526.15 and closed at 530.4. The stock's high for the day was 587.75, and the low was 526.15. The market cap for INNOVA CAPTAB was 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 548.6, while the 52-week low was 452. The BSE volume for the stock was 263,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹530.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 263,745. The closing price for the stock was 530.4.

