INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB sees stock gains

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day, INNOVA CAPTAB opened at ₹565.1 and closed at ₹565.4. The stock had a high of ₹578.65 and a low of ₹547.1. The market capitalization of INNOVA CAPTAB is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹587.75 and the 52-week low is ₹452. The BSE volume for the stock was 46,540 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is ₹551.1. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.5, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight upward trend.
As of the current data, the stock price of INNOVA CAPTAB is ₹555. There has been a 0.98 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.4 points.
On the last day, the BSE volume for INNOVA CAPTAB was 46,540 shares with a closing price of ₹565.4.
