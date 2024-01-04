Hello User
INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 549.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 551.1 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day, INNOVA CAPTAB opened at 565.1 and closed at 565.4. The stock had a high of 578.65 and a low of 547.1. The market capitalization of INNOVA CAPTAB is 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 587.75 and the 52-week low is 452. The BSE volume for the stock was 46,540 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price update :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹551.1, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹549.6

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 551.1. There has been a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.5, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight upward trend.

04 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-99999.99%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD1.56%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹555, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹549.6

As of the current data, the stock price of INNOVA CAPTAB is 555. There has been a 0.98 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.4 points.

04 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹565.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for INNOVA CAPTAB was 46,540 shares with a closing price of 565.4.

