INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Suffers Losses in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:43 PM IST Trade
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 516.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 512.95 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of INNOVA CAPTAB opened at 522.5 and closed at 516.35. The high for the day was 524.5 and the low was 501.8. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 587.75 and the 52-week low was 452. The BSE volume for the day was 15,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 12:43 PM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹512.95, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹516.35

As of the current data, the stock price of INNOVA CAPTAB is at 512.95 with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Jan 2024, 12:27 PM IST Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range

The Innova Captab stock reached a low of 501.8 and a high of 524.5 on the current day.

18 Jan 2024, 11:48 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price NSE Live :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹513.4, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹516.35

The current price of INNOVA CAPTAB stock is 513.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.57%, resulting in a net change of -2.95.

18 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range

The Innova Captab stock had a low price of 501.8 and a high price of 524.5.

18 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹516.35 on last trading day

On the last day, INNOVA CAPTAB had a trading volume of 15,072 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 516.35.

