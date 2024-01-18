INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Suffers Losses in Trading

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of INNOVA CAPTAB opened at ₹522.5 and closed at ₹516.35. The high for the day was ₹524.5 and the low was ₹501.8. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹587.75 and the 52-week low was ₹452. The BSE volume for the day was 15,072 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of INNOVA CAPTAB is at ₹512.95 with a percent change of -0.66 and a net change of -3.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for INNOVA CAPTAB Profit Loss
The Innova Captab stock reached a low of ₹501.8 and a high of ₹524.5 on the current day.
The current price of INNOVA CAPTAB stock is ₹513.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price of -0.57%, resulting in a net change of -2.95.
The Innova Captab stock had a low price of ₹501.8 and a high price of ₹524.5.
On the last day, INNOVA CAPTAB had a trading volume of 15,072 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹516.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!