INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 516.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 507.2 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of INNOVA CAPTAB was 522.5 and the close price was 516.35. The stock reached a high of 524.5 and a low of 501.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 587.75 and the 52-week low is 452. The BSE volume for the day was 17352 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹516.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of INNOVA CAPTAB BSE shares was 17,352. The closing price for the shares was 516.35.

