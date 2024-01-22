INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB, the stock opened at ₹535.4 and closed at ₹541.75. The stock reached a high of ₹542.1 and a low of ₹522.1 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹590 and the 52-week low is ₹452. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,942 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Innova Captab stock is ₹522.1, while the high price is ₹542.1.

INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services 381.85 3.55 0.94 442.1 304.0 3278.19 Divgi Torqtransfer Systems 973.2 -6.55 -0.67 1149.0 557.2 2976.33 Innova Captab 530.0 -11.75 -2.17 590.0 452.0 2544.0 Yatra Online 172.85 -1.3 -0.75 185.85 124.5 2712.3 Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services 220.85 4.4 2.03 266.4 155.6 2696.51

INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.91% 3 Months -99999.99% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -0.36% 1 Year -99999.99%

INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹541.75 on last trading day On the last day of trading, INNOVA CAPTAB had a volume of 24,942 shares with a closing price of ₹541.75.