INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB, the stock opened at ₹535.4 and closed at ₹541.75. The stock reached a high of ₹542.1 and a low of ₹522.1 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹590 and the 52-week low is ₹452. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,942 shares.
Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Innova Captab stock is ₹522.1, while the high price is ₹542.1.
INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|381.85
|3.55
|0.94
|442.1
|304.0
|3278.19
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|973.2
|-6.55
|-0.67
|1149.0
|557.2
|2976.33
|Innova Captab
|530.0
|-11.75
|-2.17
|590.0
|452.0
|2544.0
|Yatra Online
|172.85
|-1.3
|-0.75
|185.85
|124.5
|2712.3
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|220.85
|4.4
|2.03
|266.4
|155.6
|2696.51
The Innova Captab stock's low price for the day is ₹522.1 and the high price is ₹542.1.
INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.91%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-0.36%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
