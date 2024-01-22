Hello User
INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Stocks Plummet on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 541.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 530 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for INNOVA CAPTAB, the stock opened at 535.4 and closed at 541.75. The stock reached a high of 542.1 and a low of 522.1 during the day. The market capitalization for the company is currently 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 590 and the 52-week low is 452. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Innova Captab stock is 522.1, while the high price is 542.1.

22 Jan 2024, 11:10 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price update :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹530, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹541.75

The stock price of INNOVA CAPTAB is currently at 530, experiencing a percent change of -2.17. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.17% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -11.75, indicating a decrease of 11.75 from the previous value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services381.853.550.94442.1304.03278.19
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems973.2-6.55-0.671149.0557.22976.33
Innova Captab530.0-11.75-2.17590.0452.02544.0
Yatra Online172.85-1.3-0.75185.85124.52712.3
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services220.854.42.03266.4155.62696.51
22 Jan 2024, 10:28 AM IST Innova Captab share price live: Today's Price range

The Innova Captab stock's low price for the day is 522.1 and the high price is 542.1.

22 Jan 2024, 10:25 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹530, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹541.75

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 530 with a percent change of -2.17 and a net change of -11.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.17% and has a net decrease of 11.75.

Click here for INNOVA CAPTAB Profit Loss

22 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price update :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹530, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹541.75

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 530 with a percent change of -2.17 and a net change of -11.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.17% and has experienced a net decrease of 11.75.

22 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.91%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-0.36%
1 Year-99999.99%
22 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹530, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹541.75

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 530. There has been a percent change of -2.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 11.75.

22 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹541.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, INNOVA CAPTAB had a volume of 24,942 shares with a closing price of 541.75.

