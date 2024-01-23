Hello User
INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -2.17 %. The stock closed at 541.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 530 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for INNOVA CAPTAB was 535.4, while the close price was 541.75. The stock reached a high of 542.1 and a low of 522.1. The market capitalization for INNOVA CAPTAB is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 590, while the 52-week low is 452. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,942 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹541.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of INNOVA CAPTAB BSE shares traded was 24,942. The closing price of the shares was 541.75.

