INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -3.06 %. The stock closed at 526.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 510 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, INNOVA CAPTAB opened at 526.05 and closed at 526.1. The stock reached a high of 530.9 and a low of 510. The market capitalization of the company is 2,918.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 590 and the 52-week low is 452. The BSE volume for the day was 17,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹526.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of INNOVA CAPTAB BSE shares traded was 17,513. The closing price of these shares was 526.1.

