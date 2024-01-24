INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, INNOVA CAPTAB opened at ₹526.05 and closed at ₹526.1. The stock reached a high of ₹530.9 and a low of ₹510. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,918.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹590 and the 52-week low is ₹452. The BSE volume for the day was 17,513 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.