INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today Live Updates : INNOVA CAPTAB Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

INNOVA CAPTAB stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 517.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 523 per share. Investors should monitor INNOVA CAPTAB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

INNOVA CAPTAB Stock Price Today

INNOVA CAPTAB Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of INNOVA CAPTAB was 516.95 and the close price was 517.3. The stock had a high of 526 and a low of 509.9. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 590 and the 52-week low was 452. The BSE volume for the stock was 9438 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Today :INNOVA CAPTAB trading at ₹523, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹517.3

The current data for INNOVA CAPTAB stock shows that the price is 523. There has been a 1.1% percent change, which corresponds to a net change of 5.7.

25 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST INNOVA CAPTAB share price Live :INNOVA CAPTAB closed at ₹517.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, INNOVA CAPTAB on the BSE had a volume of 9438 shares. The closing price for the stock was 517.3.

